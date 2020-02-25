Jamie Carragher admits he gets frustrated watching one Liverpool player

Liverpool winger Mo Salah has contributed 98 goals in his 103 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side to date.

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that he does get frustrated watching Liverpool’s Mo Salah, but he also thinks he is under-appreciated.

Salah has been a prolific scorer ever since joining Liverpool, yet he is often considered as the least important member of their front-three.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane take more acclaim from Liverpool fans than Salah does.

And Carragher feels that Salah should be given more praise, as his goalscoring numbers are nothing short of incredible.

"He is a wide forward who plays narrow which means he is constantly marked when he receives the ball," added Carragher. "He almost marks himself in a way.

"But he is not as strong as Mane and he is not as clever as Firmino when the ball comes in to him. So he does lose the ball a lot in situations like that. It can be frustrating watching Salah.

"There is also no doubt that there is a selfish side to him. We saw that come out with Mane earlier in the season. When Salah is in position all he is thinking is whether he can score.

"At times, that's a frustration.

“But I played with wide players at Anfield who would never score a goal. They would go through a season and score one goal because they were obsessed with getting chalk on their boots, getting side on against the full-back and running at them.

"Salah is going to lose the ball but he is also going to score goals.”

Salah has now contributed towards 98 goals in 103 Liverpool appearances, and he got on the scoresheet in their 3-2 win over West Ham United last night.

Liverpool were given a scare by their opponents, as their unbeaten record was put under threat.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back, with Salah scoring their second goal of the night.