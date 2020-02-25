Quick links

Jamie Carragher admits he gets frustrated watching one Liverpool player

John Verrall
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool winger Mo Salah has contributed 98 goals in his 103 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side to date.

Jamie Carragher, TV pundit is interviewed pitch side prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in...

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that he does get frustrated watching Liverpool’s Mo Salah, but he also thinks he is under-appreciated.

Salah has been a prolific scorer ever since joining Liverpool, yet he is often considered as the least important member of their front-three.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane take more acclaim from Liverpool fans than Salah does.

And Carragher feels that Salah should be given more praise, as his goalscoring numbers are nothing short of incredible.

 

"He is a wide forward who plays narrow which means he is constantly marked when he receives the ball," added Carragher. "He almost marks himself in a way.

"But he is not as strong as Mane and he is not as clever as Firmino when the ball comes in to him. So he does lose the ball a lot in situations like that. It can be frustrating watching Salah.

"There is also no doubt that there is a selfish side to him. We saw that come out with Mane earlier in the season. When Salah is in position all he is thinking is whether he can score.

"At times, that's a frustration.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in...

“But I played with wide players at Anfield who would never score a goal. They would go through a season and score one goal because they were obsessed with getting chalk on their boots, getting side on against the full-back and running at them.

"Salah is going to lose the ball but he is also going to score goals.”

Salah has now contributed towards 98 goals in 103 Liverpool appearances, and he got on the scoresheet in their 3-2 win over West Ham United last night.

Liverpool were given a scare by their opponents, as their unbeaten record was put under threat.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back, with Salah scoring their second goal of the night.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

