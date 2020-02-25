Quick links

'It's strange': £25m man shares what he finds odd about two Celtic players

James Forrest of Celtic FC celebrates during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Celtic strikers Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard have worked well in tandem in recent weeks.

James Forrest of Celtic FC in action against Luis Aurelio of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

James Forrest has told the Glasgow Evening Times that it is ‘strange’ just how different Celtic strikers Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard are.

Griffiths and Edouard have both been in fine form for Celtic in recent weeks, and their performances have earned great praise.

The pair have been partners up-front for Neil Lennon’s side, and they have caused defences across the league problems.

But Forrest feels that they simply cannot be compared, as they are so different to each other.

 

“It’s strange because they might both be strikers, but they are two totally different players,” the £25 million-rated Celtic winger (Scottish Sun) said.

“If you ask any Celtic player, they will tell you that they have enjoyed playing with both of them, but I think Odsonne’s link-up play and his cool finishing is great and it’s a real credit to him the way he is going just now.

“He’s so cool. A lot of other players would maybe have beaten themselves up after missing the first two chances [in Copenhagen], but he finishes [his goal] so coolly and it’s a real credit to him.

“All the boys know that if he gets a chance, he is more likely to score it than not.”

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

It is Edouard who has stolen the headlines at Celtic this term, with the striker really catching the eye.

Edouard now has 25 goals in 41 appearances for the Bhoys this term across all competitions.

Griffiths hasn’t scored as prolifically, but the Celtic front-man does have four goals in his last eight games.

Celtic are next in action on Thursday, when they take on Copenhagen in the Europa League.

