Is Dani Ceballos Arsenal's best box-to-box midfield option?

The Spaniard has been in fine form since coming back from injury.

Dani Ceballos' loan move to Arsenal was considered to be a failure by many after a disappointing few months at the club under Unai Emery.

The Spaniard, apart from one brilliant game against Burnley earlier in the season, had not done much to justify his move and it looked likely that he would return to Madrid in the summer.

However, Mikel Arteta's arrival at the club has changed things drastically and Ceballos has played incredibly well for the Gunners in central midfield next to Granit Xhaka.

A box-to-box midfielder was expected to be high on Arteta's wish list for the summer transfer window. FC Inter News claimed that Arsenal have been looking at Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini as an option but do they really need him now?

Pellegrini is a fine player in his own right having provided 11 assists in all competitions this season. The Italian is expected to be available for just £25 million in the summer but Ceballos, based on recent performances, should be made the priority ahead of Pellegrini.

It is unlikely that Ceballos will be available for a fee as low as £25 million but the extra money that Arsenal might have to pay for him will definitely be worth it.

The Spaniard has shown his ability at the big stage already despite only being 23. Ceballos has already adjusted to the physicality of the Premier League and looks very good next to Xhaka.

His versatility of playing as a number eight as well as higher up in Mesut Ozil's position when the German eventually leaves the club is an added bonus and Arteta should do everything he can to sign him before exploring other options.