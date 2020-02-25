'I'm ready': Newcastle player says he's now fully fit again in major boost for Bruce

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has claimed that he is now operating at full fitness after a difficult season so far.

Schar has suffered with a hamstring injury of late, and only played 90 minutes for the first time in over a month in Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Thankfully for Steve Bruce and Newcastle fans, Schar came through that test unscathed.

And the Swiss defender insists that he is now back to full fitness, after a difficult campaign to date.

“I have not been too easy with a couple of injuries this season,” Schar said.

“So, it has not been so easy, and I have had to wait to come back for the team.

“I've trained two or three weeks. Now I am ready, and I help the team the way I can.”

Schar is arguably Newcastle’s very best defender, so his return to fitness is a major boost to Bruce’s side.

The problem is that Newcastle’s main issues haven’t actually been at the back this season, but going forward.

The Magpies just cannot find a goalscorer, and their form has been woeful over recent weeks.

Newcastle have slipped down to 14th place in the Premier League table, and they have found the back of the net just 24 times in 27 games.

There are now real fears that Newcastle could get dragged into a relegation battle, with Bruce’s side currently sat seven points above the drop zone.