How to watch Clone Wars season 7 in the UK: Star Wars fans left waiting for Disney

Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has finally been released in the US but when can UK fans tune in?

The year 2019 saw a new era begin for the Star Wars franchise.

While The Rise of Skywalker brought an end to Skywalker Saga, The Mandalorian became the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show when it premiered on Disney+ in November.

Now, in 2020, the future of Star Wars on Disney+ is looking ever more assured as the second major Star Wars release has just hit the platform over in the US in the form of The Clone Wars season 7 which has finally arrived after season 6 hit our screens back in 2014.

Clone Wars season 7 has arrived

That's right, on February 21st, 2020 the first episode of The Clone Wars season 7 released on the new Disney streaming service Disney+.

It was the first of 12 episodes that will be released weekly between now and May 8th.

How can fans in the UK watch?

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, season 7 of The Clone Wars is exclusive to Disney+ which, at the time of writing is yet to release in the UK.

However, it has been revealed that Disney+ is due to launch in the UK on March 24th, 2020.

Monthly, Disney+ is slated to cost £5.99 while a yearly subscription is £59.99. Eager fans can get a discount, however, as those who pre-order the service by March 23rd can get a year's subscription for £49.99.

We've got a bit of a wait on our hands

Disney+ is scheduled to launch here in the UK on March 24th, 2020 but even then, while it is expected, it has not been confirmed by Disney that The Clone Wars season 7 will be available at launch here in the UK.

Even The Mandalorian, which launched alongside Disney+ US in November, is expected to release weekly or at least staggered here in the UK after Disney+'s social media accounts confirmed that episodes would 'start to roll out from March 24th' rather than all being released at once.

Disney+ is due to release in the UK on March 24th and it is expected, although not confirmed, that season 7 of The Clone Wars will be available to watch then.