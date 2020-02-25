How to get the Bear Filter on Snapchat: Get the SC lens with these steps!

From the Cat Beard Snapchat lens to the Gray Rabbit, Puppy and more, there's a tonne of animal filters to use on SC. We take a look at how to get the 2020 Bear Filter.

Of all social media apps, Snapchat has that something that sets it aside from the rest.

The multimedia messaging app provides us with laugh-out-loud photos in an instant with its huge variety of augmented reality filters.

The app certainly takes into consideration its user experience, making everyday life that little bit better with its fun filters. There's no denying that Snapchat gives us all a little pick me up. The SC team even send out a Valentines Day message to its users - does it get more thoughtful than that?

Snapchat launched in 2011 and in 2020 it's still going strong. Here's how to get the Bear Filter on Snapchat.

What is the Snapchat bear filter?

As with many filters in 2020, the bear filter is another AR filter that 'changes' the user's face to that of a bear.

The filter is simple to use, much like a cat or dog filter. One the user places their face in the centre of the front-facing camera, with the bear filter selected, the bear screen should appear over the human face.

Let's take a look at how to use the filter on Snapchat...

Get the Bear Filter on Snapchat

To use the Bear Filter on Snapchat, open the Snapchat app.

Then, using the smiley-face button next to the central record button, navigate to the filters.

Along the bottom of your screen, you'll see a variety of filters that you can use. However, to find the Bear Filter hit the search bar at the top of the screen.

Search 'bear' and the 'Bear Mask' Filter will appear in the results. Click 'try lens' to the right-hand side of the screen and you should now see the bear mask over your own face using the front-facing camera.

Can I use the Bear Filter on TikTok?

Yes! If you want to use the Bear Filter on TikTok then you can.

You'll firstly have to record your video with the Bear Face filter using Snapchat.

Once you've recorded your TikTok video using Snapchat, save it to your camera roll.

Next, open the TikTok app and upload the video from your camera roll.

Now, you'll be able to share the video through TikTok.

