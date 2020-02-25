How to get 'Lil Icy Eyes' filter on Instagram - blue eye effect back on Stories!

Augmented reality (AR) filters are all the rage on social media, and it looks like they're going nowhere.

What started off as just a bit of fun on Snapchat has sparked a full-on debate about the oftentimes damaging result of these new AR filters.

With the prevalence of the 'Instagram face' all over the social media platform - one which has been surgically altered, enhanced and heavily edited - the popularity of AR filters which help attain this look has risen dramatically. And, in particular, is being used by young adult women.

New guidelines have been put in place on Instagram since October 2019 which saw filters which promote a "plastic surgery effect" banned. As the 'Lil Icy Eyes' filter saw the thinning of the nose and enlargement of the lips, it was required to change. But now it is back! Find out how to get the new updated filter here.

What is the 'Lil Icy Eyes' filter?

The filter was created by AR filter creator, Paige Piskin. You can check her out on Instagram @paigepiskin where she has over 677,000 followers including pop superstar Ariana Grande!

It sees your eyes altered to a shade of icy blue, including lash extensions to give you a wolfish stare.

Paige also has created a 'Lil Green Eyes' and 'Lil Blue Eyes' which are less dramatic versions of the OG.

How to get the Lil Icy Eyes filter step-by-step

Many fans of the icy effect were disappointed when it disappeared from the platform, having gained a mega fanbase. But even when Paige announced the altered version was live again, some still couldn't find it.

We've got you covered!

All you'll need to do is head over to Paige's Instagram page where she has all of her filters stored. Scroll down to find the filter. Paige updates the page quite a lot, hence it's position further down on the list.

When you've clicked on the 'Lil Icy Eyes' filter, just tap 'try it' in the bottom left hand corner and boom. It's back.

