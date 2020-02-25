'He's spectacular': Reported Liverpool target earns high praise from Barcelona coach

Premier League leaders Liverpool could reportedly add Napoli's Serie A star Fabian Ruiz to Jurgen Klopp's squad in the summer.

Finding a player capable of improving Liverpool’s starting XI is like going hunting for a hen with a gleaming set of pearly whites.

But, in Fabian Ruiz, the Premier League champions-in-waiting appear to have identified a player capable of taking them to yet another level – if it's even humanly possible to improve upon being officially crowned the Kings of World Football.

A Spain international with a wand of a left foot, Ruiz combines the defence-splitting talents of a David Silva, the passing range of a Ruben Neves and the height and the rangy stride of a Fabinho, dominating midfield battlegrounds with his skill, strength and spectacular long-range shooting.

Even Barcelona’s head coach, a man who watches on in awe as Lionel Messi and co work their magic on a daily basis, thinks there is something ‘spectacular’ about Napoli’s number eight.

"I have a lot of affection for Fabian, he's had a spectacular growth. I'm very happy for him,” Quique Setien told Goal of his former Real Betis dynamo ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash between Barca and Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

“He is tremendously humble and a beautiful person.”

With El Desmarque reporting that Ruiz was high on Liverpool’s shopping list ahead of the January transfer window, despite his £60 million-plus price-tag, the Merseyside giants will no doubt be intrigued to see how the 23-year-old handles himself against truly elite opposition in Europe’s premiere club competition.

His laser-guided missile of a shot in Napoli's recent Coppa Italia victory over Inter Milan means Barca cannot afford to give this man-for-the-big-occasion even a yard of space in and around the penalty area.

Every one of Klopp’s current midfield three would willingly sacrifice blood, sweat and tears for the cause, full of hard-running, harrying and hassling. Ruiz, however, could add some calm amid the chaos, some guile amid the grit.