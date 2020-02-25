'He's fabulous': Olivier Dacourt thinks reported Arsenal target is a brilliant talent

Premier League Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Lyon's Ligue 1 star Houssem Aouar to Mikel Arteta's squad - could he replace Mesut Ozil?

Olivier Dacourt has described Houssem Aouar as a ‘fabulous’ talent amid claims that Arsenal are keen to bring the Lyon playmaker to the Emirates Stadium next summer, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

An ethereal 21-year-old who seems to float across the turf like some kind of paranormal being, Aouar is well on his way to superstar status over in France.

With nine goals and six assists in all competitions, 2019/20 is shaping up to be the best of his career – though the exceptional form of an academy graduate must feel rather bittersweet at Lyon, given their track record of losing their most exciting young talents.

With Arsenal interested, according to The Mail, a man who shares plenty of similarities with ex-Gunners hero Aaron Ramsey could be about to follow in the footsteps of Alexandre Lacazette in the near future.

And Dacourt, the former France international who shone during Leeds’ infamous run to the Champions League semi-finals at the turn of the century, is tipping his fresh-faced compatriot for very big things.

"He is fabulous,” Dacourt said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Lyon and Juventus.

“He is technically good. He must grow, but he is the one with more quality than the (rest of) the Lyon midfield.”

Arsenal have been much improved since Mikel Arteta took over before Christmas but, despite scoring seven times in their last two Premier League fixtures, a lack of creativity and cutting edge in the centre of the park has been a cause for some concern.

Aouar should solve that particular issue without too many problems.