'He marked Ronaldo': Report claims Mourinho raved about Spurs ace in his first training session

Japhet Tanganga has been one of a few bright sparks for Tottenham Hotspur during this indifferent campaign.

During Jose Mourinho's first training session with Tottenham Hotspur, he shouted to his coaches 'he marked Ronaldo, make him known' as he was making reference to Japhet Tanganga, according to a report.

Football London claims that Mourinho was raving about the Spurs academy product, who came up against Cristiano Ronaldo during pre-season and impressed.

It is said that Tottenham have been impressed with what the young defender has brought to the table during his breakthrough campaign, and they have been left surprised with the versatility he has shown.

Despite being a centre-back by trade, Tanganga has played across the backline for Spurs this season, including in the two fullback areas.

He made his Premier League debut against Liverpool last month, and despite being thrown into the deep end, the defensive powerhouse impressed.

What has perhaps been most impressive about Tanganga is the ease in which he has settled into top-flight football.

It didn't take long for the Spurs faithful to compare him to the club's legendary figure, Ledley King, given his ability to dominate with his brute strength, both on the floor and in the air.

Tottenham have had major defensive problems this season, so Tanganga's rise is even more impressive because he hasn't had much to lean off.

There's no doubt that Mourinho will want to dip into the summer transfer market later on this year to add more defensive quality to his squad.

But one thing is for sure, Tanganga has made sure that one less cheque book is written for a defensive player because his performances surely make him a regular for next season.