Have Rangers dropped hint that 2 of their players won't feature on Wednesday?

General view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 28, 2019 in...
Steven Gerrard takes his Rangers side to Portugal after last week's first-leg win at Ibrox.

Two members of Rangers' European squad are unlikely to be involved against Braga on Wednesday.

Matt Polster and Brandon Barker are among the 21 players eligible to feature for Rangers in the Europa League's latter stages, according to Uefa.

But the pair played 90 minutes apiece in Rangers' friendly against Partick Thistle earlier - little more than 24 hours before Steven Gerrard's side are due to kick off in Portugal.

And if remains to be seen if either Polster or Barker have travelled with Rangers to Braga - let alone be named in the matchday 18.

 

A strong Rangers side, in which Andy Firth, Jon Flanagan, Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones also featured, were beaten 2-1 by Partick at the Gers' training centre, with the teenage striker Nathan Young-Coombes scoring a late consolation.

Neither Firth, Flanagan, Hastie or Jones are included in Rangers' European squad, according to Uefa.

Speaking via the official Rangers media account afterwards, Graeme Murty, the coach in charge of the Partick game, expressed his disappointment with his side's display.

