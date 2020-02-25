Greed end credits put Steve Coogan satire into perspective

The end credits of Greed were different at the first test screening.

What a year for film it has been so far! In UK cinemas, we often tend to get a number of great releases a little later than hoped for.

Nevertheless, it's still great to be able to dive into them sooner or later. So far this year we've had highlights such as Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse, 1917, The Gentlemen, Waves and the Best Picture-winning Parasite. It's good to see some highly anticipated movies come around early in the year, one of them being Michael Winterbottom's Greed.

The filmmaker who gave us 24 Hour Party People, The Trip, A Mighty Heart and more is back with a star-studded cast featuring Steve Coogan centre-stage as fashion mogul Richard McCreadie alongside Isla Fisher (Nocturnal Animals), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and David Mitchell (Peep Show).

It's generated quite a discussion, especially regarding the end credits.

Steve Coogan, Director Michael Winterbottom, David Mitchell, Asa Butterfield and Dinita Gohill attend the "Greed" European Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon...

Greed end credits

If you're seeing Greed, be sure to keep your attention on the screen as soon as the story concludes.

The film tells the story of a man consumed by greed and his rise to the top at the expense of others. One of the film's narrative threads directly concerns the cause and effect between his disregard for workers and their catastrophic fates.

It touches on this throughout but in the end, the film directly addresses it by utilising shocking statistics about the unfathomably low wages that workers earn when manufacturing the clothes we wear, along with outlining that the majority of those paid so low are women. It also draws attention to how much of the world's wealth is held by the few in comparison to the poorest.

It's an effective note to end on, aided by the fitting accompaniment of ABBA's 'Money, Money, Money' over the visuals.

Greed: End credits statistics controversy

Although it was a suitable way to end the, it was originally a little different.

According to The Guardian, Greed initially ended with more specific statistics outlining: "... how workers in Myanmar and Bangladesh earn $3.60 and $2.84 a day making clothes for British high street brands, while H&M’s owner, Stefan Persson, is worth around $18bn and Zara’s owner, Amancio Ortega, $67bn."

These details were presented to test screen audiences who reacted positively.

However, Laine Kline - head of Sony Pictures International - wasn't too convinced. The director revealed: “He [Laine] was like: I don’t care it’s the most popular bit. We’re not going to have mention of individual brands in those cards or individual billionaires. Because we’re worried about the potential damage to Sony’s corporate relations with these brands.”

Of course, powerful but less specific cards were eventually added to the theatrical cut we have today.

Opinion: Greed's ambition is its downfall

There are certainly elements to admire about Michael Winterbottom's Greed.

Firstly, Steve Coogan delivers a great performance in the lead, providing the film with the vast majority of its laughs. Both the film's ending and end credits (as discussed) feel pertinent, but on the whole this is a film which perhaps aims for too much.

It's operating as a comedy and satire on the wealthy but also wants to deal with the crisis faced by Syrian refugees as well as the treatment of animals and factory workers etc. It does this while still striving to paint a complete portrait of a mogul from his teenage years to present and tell an outlandish story about the planning of a massive party.

By tackling so many big ideas and weighty issues in a fairly brief runtime, there just isn't enough time or focus on any particular one of them to fully resonate... to put it simply, it never quite scratches the surface and may leave you feeling pretty unfulfilled.

