Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Great news for Lennon': Some fans think £3m man has moved a step closer to joining Celtic

Aiden Cusick
A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Celtic are said to have been close to signing David Turnbull in 2019.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell celebrates after scoring for 1-1 in the 11th minute

Celtic fans are once again discussing David Turnbull after the summer Bhoys target return to Motherwell's bench on Tuesday.

Turnbull was strongly linked with £3.25 million switch to Celtic Park and looked to be bound for Glasgow until an injury was uncovered in August.

After six months of rehabilitation following surgery, the 20-year-old midfielder took a major step towards his return as Motherwell welcomed St Mirren to Fir Park.

 

And if you thought he had been forgotten by those of a Celtic persuasion, you would be seriously mistaken.

This is what they are saying about Turnbull's comeback on Twitter...

Turnbull’s first full senior campaign ended with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games and saw him crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

Unsurprisingly, that led to reports of interest from far further afield than Celtic, with Southampton, Norwich City, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday also linked - though the Bhoys are thought to have come closer than any of those to doing a deal.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

