'Great news for Lennon': Some fans think £3m man has moved a step closer to joining Celtic

Celtic are said to have been close to signing David Turnbull in 2019.

Celtic fans are once again discussing David Turnbull after the summer Bhoys target return to Motherwell's bench on Tuesday.

Turnbull was strongly linked with £3.25 million switch to Celtic Park and looked to be bound for Glasgow until an injury was uncovered in August.

After six months of rehabilitation following surgery, the 20-year-old midfielder took a major step towards his return as Motherwell welcomed St Mirren to Fir Park.

And if you thought he had been forgotten by those of a Celtic persuasion, you would be seriously mistaken.

This is what they are saying about Turnbull's comeback on Twitter...

turnbull back, great news for neil lennon! https://t.co/ntqXQ325nV — . (@MC_1967_) February 25, 2020

Turnbull back on the bench tonight for Motherwell. Will we go after him again? — Celtic67 (@Celtic__67) February 25, 2020

Hope we take turnbull in the summer — euan_cfc (@euan__cfc) February 25, 2020

Will Celtic go in for Turnbull this summer — Andrew white (@WhiteWhitey2017) February 25, 2020

Turnbull back is good for everycunt , the player, motherwell and celtic for when we officially unveil him in the summer for a second time pic.twitter.com/nSRe6dfF5i — William McPhillips (@McPhillips1888) February 25, 2020

Excellent footballer and you have to think Celtic will snap him up for a bargain (With only year left on his contract come the summer)!!



Celts will pay £3m tops with McGregor or Ntcham (probably the latter) making way you'd imagine... That'll be another £20m + trousered! https://t.co/bZXh3P1isd — Celtic Nation (@CelticNation67) February 25, 2020

Turnbull got a decent amount of time to get back to his best before he helps us get 10 in a row. https://t.co/Ss7qtv7iO4 — Jamie (@Jamie67_) February 25, 2020

I would hope so. — japat (@Japat) February 25, 2020

Turnbull’s first full senior campaign ended with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games and saw him crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

Unsurprisingly, that led to reports of interest from far further afield than Celtic, with Southampton, Norwich City, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday also linked - though the Bhoys are thought to have come closer than any of those to doing a deal.