'Gonna get a lot of money': Some fans react to reports 7-figure star could leave for Rangers, Celtic or Premier League pair

It's claimed Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic could do battle for the player, who's also been linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs being credited with an interest in the Gillingham centre-back, Jack Tucker.

The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers and Celtic are 'on course for a summer fight' to bring Tucker to Glasgow.

But the Old Firm rivals could face competition from Aston Villa and West Ham, who the newspaper adds are also tracking the player valued at around £1.5 million.

Tucker is a product of the Gillingham academy system and has appeared on 35 occasions for the League One side - many before his 20th birthday in November.

But what do those of a Gills persuasion make of the rumours he could leave for Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa or West Ham?

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Very hard to predict what a players peak will be, but Jack Tucker is making lg1 look v easy after half a season. — Andrew White (@Andrew_GFC_GTCC) February 24, 2020

Trust me, if u got him for anything less than £4-5m with add ons and a percentage of next fee, u’ve got a bargain — Jordan Tomsett (@jordan5tomsett) February 25, 2020

Will cost more than double that in this market — Luke (@Naylor94) February 25, 2020

Someone's put that decimal point in the wrong place https://t.co/Ep3cjLX7v2 — Ben (@horne1995) February 25, 2020

£1.5million wouldn’t get you Jack Tucker’s big toe https://t.co/h6LvTeeyJZ — Evan (@ETaylor811) February 25, 2020

Best I’ve seen any age in this league. — Martin (@Dils41) February 24, 2020

We are going to get a lot of money for him, definitely — LH (@gfclouis) February 24, 2020

Mad that we was going to release Jack Tucker and now he’s got the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa after him. His breakthrough this season has been a revelation and it’s been great to see. Easily the best centre half in the division for his age. #Gills — LH (@gfclouis) February 24, 2020

Though Rangers and Celtic may struggle to compete with Aston Villa and West Ham on a financial level, their progress in Europe this season makes the pair an attractive proposition.

Aston Villa could yet qualify for the Europa League next term, if they beat Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday.

Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa or West Ham United - what's the best move for Tucker?