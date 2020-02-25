'Gonna get a lot of money': Some fans react to reports 7-figure star could leave for Rangers, Celtic or Premier League pair

Quick links

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and Celtic Manager Neil Lennon shake hands during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow,...
It's claimed Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic could do battle for the player, who's also been linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs being credited with an interest in the Gillingham centre-back, Jack Tucker.

The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers and Celtic are 'on course for a summer fight' to bring Tucker to Glasgow.

But the Old Firm rivals could face competition from Aston Villa and West Ham, who the newspaper adds are also tracking the player valued at around £1.5 million.

 

Tucker is a product of the Gillingham academy system and has appeared on 35 occasions for the League One side - many before his 20th birthday in November.

But what do those of a Gills persuasion make of the rumours he could leave for Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa or West Ham?

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Though Rangers and Celtic may struggle to compete with Aston Villa and West Ham on a financial level, their progress in Europe this season makes the pair an attractive proposition.

Aston Villa could yet qualify for the Europa League next term, if they beat Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday.

Gillingham's Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Gillingham at Highbury Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Fleetwood, England.

Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa or West Ham United - what's the best move for Tucker?

