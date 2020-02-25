Fans create Gigi Bryant TikTok account to pay tribute with videos and merchandise

Tributes have been pouring in following the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The world was shocked to learn of the deaths of sporting legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, when a helicopter carrying the pair crashed, killing all on board, on January 26th, 2020.

Since the tragic event, fans have been flooding onto social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to post tributes to the sporting legend and his daughter who was a keen basketball player herself.

Over on the social media site TikTok, which allows users to post short videos to the site, a fan account has been set up to pay tribute to Gianna.

The Gianna Bryant account on TikTok

Following the tragic death of Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant, who was just 13 when she passed away, it has hardly come as a surprise to see an outpouring of support from fans across social media.

The social media site TikTok has been one of the main sources of Kobe and Gianna tributes with one account, in particular, standing out.

An account appearing to belong to Gianna Bryant, @giannabryant13, was set up in the wake of her death on January 31st, 2020 and has amassed a following of over 120,000 as of February 25th.

It is understood that the page was created by fans of Gianna Bryant as the first few posts on TikTok both contain the hashtag #ForYouPage which suggests that it is a tribute page.

However, the account has responded to fan comments claiming to be run by 'Mamba Academy Management' although there appears to be no official link to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

Several fans have also claimed that Gianna's real account was @gigiannab which has 22k followers but as of February 25th, this account appears to have no posts.

Selling merchandise

As well as posting tributes to Gianna Bryant, the @giannabryant13 page is also selling merchandise to fans via the site TeeSpring.

On offer is a selection of t-shirts and hoodies that feature Kobe and Gianna Bryant-themed designs.

Again, this appears to have no official link to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy, its official store, or the official MambaOnThree charity fund.

Gianna Bryant tribute posts

The @giannabryant13 TikTok account has posted 26 times since January 31st. Here is a selection of the tributes they've posted.