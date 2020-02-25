Is Gentefied season 2 confirmed? Fans praise new Netflix gem!

Many audiences agree that Gentefied deserves a season 2.

Hopes have already turned to Gentefied season 2.

Netflix has done a great job of delivering great new shows so far in 2020, with standouts from The Stranger, Locke & Key and now Gentefied.

This timely comedy-drama created by Marvin Lemus & Linda Yvette Chávez arrived on the streaming service on Friday, February 21st. There are a palatable ten episodes to tuck into, but every single one of them takes upon itself the duty of tackling important issues and subject matter.

It stars Karrie Martin, Jaime Alvarez and more in a tale of three Mexican-American cousins coming to terms with the pressures and pitfalls of pursuing the American dream. Beautifully dealing with themes of community, family and beyond, there's no doubt that this is an essential watch for anyone with a subscription.

Considering you're here, we're guessing you wholeheartedly agree! So, it's worth asking: will we be reunited with the Morales family for a second season?

Is Gentefied season 2 confirmed?

No, Gentefied season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

Nevertheless, it is still a little premature to expect concrete news of a renewal.

Netflix delivers subscribers a lot of shows and we're noticing an increase as they continue to draw in more and more audiences. As a result, it's more important than ever that they press forward with the more successful efforts.

It's likely that they will review the viewing figures in the near future before moving ahead with any second season plans. If it is renewed, however, we definitely can't expect it to be released in 2020. Most likely, if it's given the go-ahead, we'll see new episode surface around this time next year. Optimistically, we can expect potential renewal news around late March or early April 2020.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled and our fingers crossed!

Audiences praise Gentefied on Twitter

The general reaction to Gentefied warrants the renewal alone.

Since it premiered on Netflix, a number of audiences have flocked to Twitter to offer their glowing praise and opinions whilst urging and encouraging others to help it reach as many eyes as possible.

It's wonderful to see it having such a huge impact on so many. Check out a selection of tweets:

#Gentefied is that show man, thank you to everyone who made this show happen. Go watch it, tell everyone you know to watch it and talk about it.



Gracias for the Latinx representation we deserve and need. — James Garcia-Parra (@rebelsoftoday) February 21, 2020

I swear each episode has me like.... #Gentefied pic.twitter.com/iPIKb85CqE — mary alice (@maryalice_mo) February 22, 2020

Currently in love with this show #Gentefied pic.twitter.com/488LOBo0yk — Mando Calrissian (@mando_the_grey) February 22, 2020

When you get the chance PLEASE watch Gentefied on netflix, currently binge watching & loving every second of it Latinx, afro-latinx, queer representation, machismo, family dynamics, the harm of gentrification — there’s nothing this show doesn’t cover - 11/10 pic.twitter.com/XcRsJgHpg9 — ary ‍♀️ (@navareanna) February 21, 2020

Do not get let Netflix’s algorithm hide a great new show from being discovered. Go watch @Gentefied on Netflix now. It’s funny, full of love, and with the latinx representation we’ve been dying for. DO NOT LET IT DISAPPEAR. Share it all weekend. MAKE IT TREND #WatchGentefied pic.twitter.com/tWU1vIHtal — Francisco Cabrera-Feo (@iamfrancabrera) February 21, 2020

Did I just binge watch the entire #Gentefied season? Yup and I have not regrets pic.twitter.com/u9xyfcVOfa — (@cynthiaflowa) February 22, 2020

Opinion: Gentefied deserves a second season

The response to the show is enthusiastic, to say the least, and there's clearly audience demand for more episodes.

With an admiring audience locked in, it comes down to narrative potential. Does Gentefied have more to say? Of course it does! These are characters we've grown attached too over the course of the season, so it would only make sense to continue the journey with them now there's a connection.

On top of that, it left audiences with questions they want answering and some upsetting implications. They've set up the arrival of Erik's son, but the fate of the taco shop is thrown into question, as well as Pop's future.

This is the beginning of a phenomenal story. Let's hope Netflix continues to play a part in telling it.

