Gary Neville makes prediction about Newcastle United amid relegation fears

Newcastle United are in a dire run of form right now.

Pundit Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that he doesn't think Newcastle United will be involved in the relegation battle come May.

The Magpies lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, as a goal from former Newcastle loanee Patrick van Aanholt was enough to win the game.

Steve Bruce's side now find themselves in truly dismal form, as they have taken just six points from a possible 27, winning just one of the last nine games.

 

Newcastle haven't scored a single goal in their last three games, and have found the net just six times in that nine-game run.

Having been hovering around the top 10 at Christmas, Newcastle fans are now fearing the worst ahead of the relegation run-in.

Bruce's men sit seven points clear of the relegation zone right now, which is a strong gap right now, but if the can't score goals never mind win games, that gap could be hacked away at.

On Monday night, Gary Neville offered his view on the relegation scrap, and predicted that three of Norwich City, Watford, West Ham United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion will go down.

Neville added that he thinks Newcastle will actually get enough points to ensure they aren't caught up in the relegation scrap, and feels that West Ham are the one team that won't have expected to be down there.

“I look at the bottom six and it will be three of those in my opinion,” said Neville. “I think Newcastle will get enough points to stay clear of it. West Ham are the team that would have least expected to be there at the start of the season,” he added.

