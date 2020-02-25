Fortnite: Where is the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle?

Where is the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle in Fortnite Season 2?

Fortnite Season 2 has commenced and there is an obvious spy theme. We knew leading into its launch that there would be a fetish with gold and espionage, but what we didn't know was that Marvel's Deadpool would be involved. However, away from the star power of Marvel's greatest R-rated superhero, a lot of fans are looking out for a Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle.

There have been demands in the past from platforms such as Reddit for Epic Games to include a gold and purple hunting rifle, but now it appears as if there is a Gold Legendary Hunting Rifle hiding about in Fortnite Season 2.

Problem is it's hard to find.

Where is the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle in Fortnite

The Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle in Fortnite Season 2 is said to be a rare pick-up in Playground only.

As of writing, the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle isn't included in the Fortnite's Battle Royale mode so you won't find it there.

While difficult and nearly impossible to find with many people questioning its existence, the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle was first captured on YouTube by Nourished (via Gaming Revolution).

According to the YouTuber and his comments, the stats of the weapons are:

100 damage - body shot

250 damage - headshot

In regard to a specific location for the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle, there unfortunately isn't one. YouTuber Nourished has only stated that he found the weapon in a regular chest.

This is all that can be said about where the rare weapon is in Fortnite. It's not a part of Battle Royale at this moment, and it's reportedly only included in Playground.

Aside from Nourished, you can also see the Legendary Gold Hunting Rifle picked up by YouTuber BCC Trolling.