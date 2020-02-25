Ex-Celtic hero predicts summer interest in bit-part Bhoys ace, offers advice

Tom Rogic has endured a frustrating season at Celtic.

Former Celtic hero Scott McDonald has told The World Game that he thinks Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic needs to be patient at Celtic – but predicted interest in his signature.

Rogic, 27, has been with Celtic for seven years now, having joined the club from Central Coast Mariners during Neil Lennon's first spell as manager.

The Australian playmaker has often suffered injury woes at Parkhead, but did star under Brendan Rodgers having racked up eight goals and nine assists in the 2017-18 season.

His numbers declined last season, and he has managed just two goals and four assists this season, in what has been a frustrating campaign.

Rogic has played just 18 games for Celtic this term, with injury and Lennon's tactics contributing to his lack of playing time at Parkhead.

Lennon's switch to a 3-5-2 has seen Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham feature alongside Scott Brown in midfield, meaning Rogic and Ryan Christie have been on the bench for often than that.

Now, ex-Celtic striker and Rogic's fellow Australian McDonald has suggested that Rogic just needs to be patient, as the 3-5-2 is a big factor and Celtic still value him massively.

McDonald did though predict interest this summer, and believes Celtic would demand at least £5million for him, but feels it's better to stay put right now.

“Tommy has been a victim a bit of injuries he’s sustained, especially so last season, and this season players like Ryan Christie have been chosen ahead of him, although even he now is struggling to be picked,” said McDonald. “Celtic have changed their shape into a 3-5-2 with no number 10, and that’s Tommy’s position. It’s made it tough for him but he can still come in and change games and that makes him highly valued by the club. For him, right now, it’s a bit of a waiting game. He signed a long contract a year ago and I imagine he’ll be on good terms.”

“From that point of view, does he want to move? And if he does, can somebody afford to pay the transfer fee Celtic would want (likely around the $10 million mark). They’d ask for a decent sum because they are very shrewd in the way they do business and wouldn’t let him go cheap, even though he’s not played so many minutes this season. It’s a matter of being patient ... it’s in his own hands now and there’ll be other opportunities for him between now and the end of the season to start matches. He might have other thoughts and there will be other options for him if he wants to look that way. But at the same time Celtic has been a great place for him over the years, and I’m sure there’s still a future there for him. Knowing both parties, I’d say they’d still be happy at this moment in time,” he added.