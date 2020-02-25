Everton's Gomes explains how he was able to come back so quickly

Andre Gomes has lifted the lid on his recovery from the injury he suffered against Tottenham.





Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has spoken about the process of recovering from injury after making his return in the 3-2 loss against Arsenal on Sunday.

Gomes has come back sooner than many might have expected when he was carried off against Tottenham and he has talked to the club's official website about that.

He said: "We did not set a time to be back, so I just tried to push to my limit. The way the team got me involved in the game was really good and from the first minute I came on it was marvellous. It is my first time playing with the manager but we have been working together the past four weeks.

“It was a hard moment until yesterday [the day before playing against Arsenal]. I did my best to be back as soon as possible. And, again, I want to thank everybody. The club was spectacular with me. I need to thank the supporters for that welcome – and all the people around me for the support they gave me.”





Many fans might have feared Gomes would be out for the season such was the nature of his injury against Tottenham but he has clearly fought so hard to get back sooner.

It's so tough psychologically for a player when they have such a serious injury but Gomes showed no signs of any doubts after his introduction at the weekend.

He was arguably Everton's best player after coming on, driving his side forward and showing some of his trademark class in possession.

Everton have got every chance of qualifying for Europe and that is the level Gomes belongs at.



