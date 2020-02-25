Quick links

Everton will reportedly miss out on £3.8m windfall

Manager of Everton Carlo Ancelotti of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton have an optional agreement in place for Yannick Bolasie's sale.

Yannick Bolasie of Sporting CP leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Taca da Liga - Allianz CUP semifinal match between SC Braga and Sporting CP at Estadio Municipal de...

Sporting will not trigger their option to sign the Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on a permanent basis, according to A Bola.

Bolasie is currently on loan from Everton to Sporting, who can reportedly make him theirs for €4.5 million (around £3.8m).

The DR Congo international has scored or assisted seven goals in 24 games for the Portuguese giants.

But the costs involved in buying Bolasie - which include a €2m (around £1.7m) annual salary after tax - are deemed too high, according to A Bola.

 

The newspaper adds, however, that Sporting could be interested in another temporary deal.

Whether or not Everton would entertain such a proposal remains to be seen.

Everton are reported to have paid around £26m for Bolasie three-and-a-half-years ago (Transfermarkt).

Yannick Bolasie of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on March 31, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

And, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, loaning out the 30-year-old yet again would all but ensure that none of that transfer fee is ever recouped.

That said, concerns about Everton's finances could see players such as Bolasie moved on at all costs in the summer transfer window.

