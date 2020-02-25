Everton will reportedly miss out on £3.8m windfall

Everton have an optional agreement in place for Yannick Bolasie's sale.

Sporting will not trigger their option to sign the Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on a permanent basis, according to A Bola.

Bolasie is currently on loan from Everton to Sporting, who can reportedly make him theirs for €4.5 million (around £3.8m).

The DR Congo international has scored or assisted seven goals in 24 games for the Portuguese giants.

But the costs involved in buying Bolasie - which include a €2m (around £1.7m) annual salary after tax - are deemed too high, according to A Bola.

The newspaper adds, however, that Sporting could be interested in another temporary deal.

Whether or not Everton would entertain such a proposal remains to be seen.

Everton are reported to have paid around £26m for Bolasie three-and-a-half-years ago (Transfermarkt).

And, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, loaning out the 30-year-old yet again would all but ensure that none of that transfer fee is ever recouped.

That said, concerns about Everton's finances could see players such as Bolasie moved on at all costs in the summer transfer window.