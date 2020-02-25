Everton player admits he's been shocked by how hard training is

Anthony Gordon has admitted that training with Everton's first-team and Carlo Ancelotti is a major challenge.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has admitted to the club’s official website that he has been shocked by how difficult training with the first-team has been.

Gordon has made his breakthrough into Everton’s senior squad this term, and has been handed a handful of first-team appearances.

The youngster has impressed hugely in Everton’s development squads, where he has been a standout player.

But Gordon admits that training with the first-team has been a challenge for him, as he is surrounded by so many talented players.

“Training with the first team has helped a lot with my progress,” Gordon said.

“I never realised how hard it would be.

“I always thought I would have the ability, if I just matched it with the work rate.

“But there is so much more ability I have gained from being round those players, the speed of play, the combination play.

“Your whole game improves when you are playing with such good players.

“I will keep working hard, the same as always.

“The harder I work, the easier it will get.”

Gordon now has two senior appearances to his name for Everton this term, although his task of breaking into Carlo Ancelotti’s side right now looks difficult.

Both Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been in fine form, which could leave the Everton youngster sitting on the sidelines for a while yet.

Gordon does still have an admirable record for Everton’s under-21 side this season though, meaning there are high hopes for his future.

Everton are next in action against Manchester United on Sunday.