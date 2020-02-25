Even rival fans are rave about two 'immense' West Ham players after Liverpool game

West Ham United defensive duo Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop came out with plenty of credit after David Moyes's side's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool.

Even rival fans are praising West Ham United duo Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna for their performances against Liverpool last night.

West Ham may have lost 3-2 to Liverpool, but David Moyes’s side deserved plenty of credit for their performance.

West Ham defended in numbers to try and stop Liverpool and they caused Jurgen Klopp’s side an almighty scare.

The Hammers actually had the lead at the hour mark, after Pablo Fornals fired them in-front.

And although Moyes's men weren’t able to cling on to stop Liverpool’s unbeaten record, Ogbonna and Diop still impressed observers, with the centre-backs’ displays catching the eye of rival fans.

World class Firmino pocketed by Diop and Ogbonna no way — #TapinFootball (@tapintobs) February 24, 2020

Diop and ogbonna been ballin!! Keep it up — Antoine Hardy (@Slangdini) February 24, 2020

Ogbonna, Diop & Rice have been immense today. — (@odenibo) February 24, 2020

Ogbonna and Diop are pretty good tbf — CW (@CW1LK5) February 24, 2020

Diop and Ogbonna playing like titans rn — X (@CFCShooterV2) February 24, 2020

Diop and Ogbonna carrying this mediocre west ham team — The Waveman (@caseywaves) February 24, 2020

Ogbonna and Diop having the games of thier careers!! — Anthony (@ACharles86) February 24, 2020

Ogbonna and Diop have been outstanding for West Ham tonight — Dwain - El Gato (@SpionKopite1892) February 24, 2020

Ogbonna and Diop bullied Salah today btw, baffles me that West Ham concede so many — comeback szn (@kleanureeves) February 24, 2020

Ogbonna and Diop will be crucial to West Ham’s chances for the remainder of the season, as they look set to be Moyes’s first choice pairing in the heart of their defence.

West Ham are now playing for their Premier League survival, with the Hammers currently stuck in 18th place in the table.