Even rival fans are rave about two 'immense' West Ham players after Liverpool game

Issa Diop of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 22, 2018 in Romford, England.
West Ham United defensive duo Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop came out with plenty of credit after David Moyes's side's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool.

Issa Diop of West Ham United misses a chance to make it 1-2 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Even rival fans are praising West Ham United duo Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna for their performances against Liverpool last night.

West Ham may have lost 3-2 to Liverpool, but David Moyes’s side deserved plenty of credit for their performance.

West Ham defended in numbers to try and stop Liverpool and they caused Jurgen Klopp’s side an almighty scare.

 

The Hammers actually had the lead at the hour mark, after Pablo Fornals fired them in-front.

And although Moyes's men weren’t able to cling on to stop Liverpool’s unbeaten record, Ogbonna and Diop still impressed observers, with the centre-backs’ displays catching the eye of rival fans. 

Ogbonna and Diop will be crucial to West Ham’s chances for the remainder of the season, as they look set to be Moyes’s first choice pairing in the heart of their defence.

West Ham are now playing for their Premier League survival, with the Hammers currently stuck in 18th place in the table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

