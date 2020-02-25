Quick links

Woodgate explains why Middlesbrough can beat 'exceptional' Leeds United

Jonathan Woodgate the head coach
Middlesbrough will host Championship challengers Leeds at the Riverside on Wednesday but can Jonathan Woodgate take revenge on Marcelo Bielsa?

Middlesborough head coach Jonathan Woodgate acknowledges the crowd after the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage on January 17, 2020 in London,...

Jonathan Woodgate believes Middlesbrough’s recent record against top Championship opposition stands them in good stead to claim an unexpected victory over an ‘exceptional’ Leeds United side on Wednesday night, while speaking to the Hartlepool Mail.

Ahead of the midweek clash at the Riverside, Leeds are back in form and pushing for promotion once again. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have picked up seven points from three matches; as many as Middlesbrough have accumulated in their last nine league games.

So it is fair to say few will be backing the relegation threatened hosts to claim a measure of revenge on a side who battered them 4-0 at Elland Road before Christmas.

 

But Woodgate, a former Leeds defender, is at pains to point out that Middlesbrough have often saved their best performances for the big occasions in recent months.

"Leeds are an exceptional team but I believe we can beat them. We beat West Brom, beat Preston, drew with Fulham, drew with Bristol City,” said an under-fire coach, who's youthful side also ran Tottenham close in the FA Cup.

Ashley Fletcher, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson and Adam Clayton of Middlesbrough look round to watch the free-kick of Christian Eriksen of Tottenham during the FA Cup Third Round...

At the start of 2020, Boro followed up a stunning 2-0 win away at league leaders West Bromwich Albion with an identical result at play-off chasing Preston North End.

You would get long odds on Middlesbrough repeating the trick when Leeds come to town, however.

Much will likely depend on whether Kalvin Phillips, Bielsa’s homegrown talisman, is passed fit to play after being subbed off against Reading on Saturday.

Leeds produced arguably their two worst performances of the season in defeats to Nottingham Forest and Wigan when Phillips was out through suspension before immediately finding form once he had returned.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates after Luke Ayling opened the scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

