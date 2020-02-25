Quick links

Report: Long-serving star could leave Celtic for relegation-threatened club this summer

Danny Owen
A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will see Craig Gordon's contract expire and Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested.

Celtic Glasgow Scottish goalkeaper Craig Gordon gives a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on November 21, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football...

Craig Gordon could be on his way back to England when his Celtic contract expires, with the Daily Record reporting that Huddersfield Town are keen to sign the veteran goalkeeper on a free transfer.

As it stands, the Terriers are set to bid farewell to both their first and second choice shot-stoppers when the campaign comes to an end.

Kamil Grabara and Jonas Lossl are only on loan at the West Yorkshire outfit from Liverpool and Everton respectively and, while a permanent deal for one or the other may be discussed, it seems that Huddersfield are planning for life without the young Pole and the experienced Dane.

 

The Record reports that the Championship strugglers are looking to snap up Gordon on a free transfer, although they will face competition from the Scotland international’s former club, Hearts.

At the age of 37, Gordon would hardly be a long-term solution for Huddersfield and supporters at the John Smith’s Stadium may be concerned about his lack of game time in recent months.

He has made just six appearances all season, the most recent coming in December.

Craig Gordon of Celtic looks on after conceding a goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

But Gordon would bring a wealth of big-game experience to Danny Cowley’s squad while his impressive distribution would help the former Lincoln City boss introduce a more possession-based style at Huddersfield.

With a long-serving fan favourite seemingly entering his final few months as a Celtic player, it remains to be seen who will be between the sticks for Neil Lennon’s side next season.

Sealing a permanent deal for Fraser Forster, who has shone on loan from Southampton, may be easier said than done with an exceptional run of form raising his price-tag considerably.

Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

