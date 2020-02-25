Report: Bruce could rip up Newcastle blueprint; three players set for re-calls

Steve Bruce cannot afford another Premier League defeat when Newcastle United face Burnley; can Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle help?

Steve Bruce is planning a tactical reshuffle of his struggling Newcastle United side with Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Isaac Hayden all set for a re-call, according to the Mirror (25 February, page 45).

A few weeks ago, the Magpies looked more likely to seal a place in the Premier League’s top half rather than find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

But things move quickly in this most unpredictable of divisions and, after a run of four games without a win, fans on Tyneside are getting a little twitchy.

Not only are Newcastle slipping down the table, they are also bottom of the stats league for shots, touches in the opposition box, and average possession per game.

Furthermore, no side has scored fewer than their 24 goals in 27 games with £40 million record signing Joelinton becoming something of a lightning rod for criticism.

As a result, the Mirror reports that Bruce could make a number of chances ahead of Saturday’s clash with Burnley. A change of formation is on the cards, with the usual 3-4-3 failing to fire, and Hayden, Ritchie and Gayle could be set for a return to the starting XI.

Hayden hasn’t started a game since the end of January and he would at least provide perspiration, if not inspiration, in the centre of the park. Expect Nabil Bentaleb, who looks every inch a player who has spent the last few months in the Schalke bomb squad, to make way.

Ritchie, like Hayden, is the sort of ferocious hard-worker who demands blood, sweat and tears from every one of his teammates. That sort of attitude should serve a ponderous Newcastle side very well indeed.