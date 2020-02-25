Quick links

Carragher criticises West Ham man performing 'nowhere near' his potential

West Ham United gifted Liverpool another Premier League win at Anfield with Lukasz Fabianski's mistake costing David Moyes' side dear.

Lukasz Fabianski endured a night to forget at Anfield and Jamie Carragher has taken aim at the West Ham United goalkeeper after his howler gifted Liverpool yet another Premier League win, speaking to Sky Sports (24 February, 10:00pm).

One of the most reliable shot-stoppers in the English top-flight looked anything but on Monday night, drowning in a red sea on Merseyside.

West Ham were a goal to the good and closing in on a famous win against a side who have dropped just two points all season until Mo Salah took aim from the edge of the box with 20 minutes remaining.

 

The Egyptian’s shot was tame but Fabianski, in a throwback to his early, error-prone days at Arsenal, allowed a trickling daisy-cutter to slip through his arms and into the Hammers’ net.

Liverpool went on to turn the game on its head, Fabianski caught out again en route to Sadio Mane’s winner, and Carragher has been left questioning the performances of a man who missed two months in the autumn with a hip injury.

“He must be massively frustrated,” said the Liverpool legend. “I called him the best goalkeeper outside the top six (before the game).

“It’s really poor. He’s just got to deal with it (Salah’s shot). Really, really poor. Since he came back from injury, he’s been nowhere near the level he has been at.”

With the threat of relegation looming, and fixtures against Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea on the horizon, the last thing beleaguered Hammers boss David Moyes needed was to see his most dependable performer lose his magic touch.

Fabianski arguably represents West Ham’s best hope of survival, especially with the defenders in front of him giving away chances at will.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

