Neville explains what staggers him about Liverpool; calls Reds star 'out of this world'

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are closer than ever to the Premier League title after a win over West Ham United, with Trent Alexander-Arnold shining again.

Gary Neville admits he has been left baffled by the amount of headed goals Liverpool have scored this season, while hailing the ‘out of this world’ crossing ability of the exceptional Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sky Sports (24 February, 10:00pm).

On paper at least, you would think that Jurgen Klopp’s squad of superstars are much better with the ball at their feet than in the air.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are hardly renowned for their soaring leap after all with Virgil van Dijk, the giant Dutch centre-back, one of the few members of Liverpool’s starting XI who towers above most on a football pitch.

But with arguably the best crosser of the ball in world football in their ranks, a young, homegrown hero from West Derby by the name of Trent, headed goals have become a key part of Liverpool’s armoury with the Premier League title now within their grasp.

The 5ft 9ins Gini Wijnaldum nodded the Reds into the lead during Monday’s thrilling 3-2 win against West Ham from another trademark Alexander-Arnold whip, a goal that left a Manchester United legend shaking his head in disbelief.

“What staggers me about Liverpool is that they don’t have big number nines and you don’t expect them to score headers,” Neville said. “But if the quality is that good and the run is that good, you’re going to get chances.

“Alexander-Arnold’s quality is out of this world’.

If Mane had not drifted narrowly offside in the closing stages of another exhilarating Anfield victory last night, Alexander-Arnold would have capped a sensational performance with a hat-trick of assists.

The England international will have to make do with two instead, taking his tally to 12 in the Premier League this season.