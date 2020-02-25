Hodgson suggests Crystal Palace loanee could have future role

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace need a goalscorer but they let Alexander Sorloth move on loan to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor last summer.

Roy Hodgson has indicated that Alexander Sorloth might be handed a second chance at Crystal Palace, speaking to HLN, while playing down the £9 million striker’s outstanding form over in Turkey.

The irony of Sorloth’s remarkable run of form on loan at Trabzonspor has not gone unnoticed on the Selhurst Park terraces.

The Norway international has his the net 24 times since leaving Crystal Palace on a temporary basis last summer. That is as many goals as The Eagles’s entire squad have managed in 27 Premier League matches so far this season.

It almost goes without saying, then, that Sorloth deserves the chance to make up for lost time on English shores and Hodgson suggests that a return to London could be on the cards, even if there is a big gulf in quality between the Premier League and the Turkish top flight.

“With all due respect for the Turkish competition, there is still a big difference between playing football in Turkey and playing football in England,” said the former England boss.

“That does not mean that I am not happy that (Sorloth) is doing well there - on the contrary. I hope he will score many goals. That also shows what we saw in him two years ago.

“Hopefully, he will continue to maintain that good form, so that he can also be of value to Crystal Palace later.”

Reports from AsistAnaliz over the weekend suggested that none other than Spanish giants Real Madrid have been sending scouts to watch Sorloth in action, identifying the former FC Midtjylland star as a potential back-up for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabau.

Trabzonspor are apparently hoping to sign the 24-year-old permanently over the summer before selling him on for an eye-watering £42 million; some £33 million more than Palace paid to bring Sorloth to England in January 2018.

Sorloth is yet to score a Premier League goal in Palace colours and has not featured for the club since a FA Cup win against Grimsby Town 13 months ago.