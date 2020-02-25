Charlie Nicholas names three players Rangers should sell; values one at £20m

Steven Gerrard's Rangers appear to have lost the Scottish Premiership title race - what does this mean for Alfredo Morelos, Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic?

Rangers must sell Alfredo Morelos, Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic this summer in order to raise funds for new signings. At least, that is the view of Charlie Nicholas, while speaking to the Express (25 February, page 56).

Two months ago, Steven Gerrard was screaming joyously into the Sky Sports cameras after the Gers triumphed over their green-clad Glasgow rivals for the first time in almost a decade.

But, in almost the blink of an eye, the Ibrox giants have gone from potential Scottish Premiership champions to distant runners-up. A 2-2 draw away at St Johnstone on Sunday means Rangers are now 12 points adrift at the top of the table.

Centre-back Katic had a day to forget at McDiarmid Park, failing to deal with a simple long ball in the lead up to St Johnstone’s opener, while Morelos wasted a number of chances at the other end of the pitch.

The Colombian striker has scored just once in eight games since picking up yet another red card against Celtic and his ill-discipline came to the fore once again during last week’s Europa League clash with Braga. Morelos picked up a needless booking for dissent, which ruled him out of the second leg.

And former Celtic hero Nicholas feels that, if Rangers are to go from nearly-men to league winners, they will have to be ruthless in the transfer market.

“The Light Blues must cash in on Morelos and use the money to strengthen their team,” he said. "Nikola Katic and Borna Barisic have market value as Croatia international defenders, and if decent bids come in for them then they ought to take the money because both players can be replaced.

"Morelos is also expendable and that is why I would cash in. If Rangers are offered £20million for the Colombian they should accept it.”

Gerrard himself indicated recently that it would take a bid of £50 million for Rangers to even consider selling Morelos. But, unless he can rediscover his exceptional form of the autumn, Morelos’s price-tag may be dipping by the week.