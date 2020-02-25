Murder 24/7: Courtney Valentine- Brown’s killers got this jail sentence - where are they now?

Murder 24/7 details the case of Courtney Valentine-Brown in compelling detail.

Audiences' hunger for documentaries is still on the rise...

In recent years, we've noticed a significant rise in documentaries being produced. Why? Well, it's supply and demand, really. The public is more interesting in non-fiction works of both film and television, arguably more than ever before.

Perhaps that's because there's more going on than ever before, or at least there seems to be.

Streaming services like Netflix have done well to satisfy their subscribers' curiosity as of late, and it seems like a week doesn't go by without a gripping new title making it to the top of the 'Popular' pile, with recent additions like The Pharmacist blowing us away.

Of course, the BBC has long championed documentaries and continues to do so with relevant and insightful content, with the latest to demand attention being Murder 24/7.

BBC Two's Murder 24/7: Courtney Valentine-Brown

Series 1 episode 1 of Murder 24/7 aired on BBC Two recently, tackling the case of Courtney Valentine-Brown.

As highlighted by the BBC, the 36-year-old was found stabbed in a flat in Southend-on-Sea, later dying from his injuries. The Sun also outlines that this tragic crime took place shortly before midnight on Thursday, February 21st 2019.

The first episode in this series chronicled the first couple of days of the investigation as they set out in search of those responsible. Fortunately, eyewitnesses soon came forward informing officials that they witnessed four people entering the scene of the crime beforehand. Two of the four were determined as the flat's owner - Kelly King - and her partner, Ian Slater.

A search ensued and a subsequent manhunt for the yet to surface Slater and the other two unidentified men.

The other two men were later identified as Alex Stephens and Stuart Pearson.

Courtney Valentine-Brown killers' Jail sentence: Where are they now?

As highlighted by the earlier source [The Sun], the four individuals responsible received different sentences.

Recently, on Wednesday, January 29th 2020, Ian Slater (50-years-old) was convicted of murder and sentenced to 26 years in prison. The judgement was passed at Basildon Crown Court.

Similarly, Alex Stephens (36) was also given 26 years, but Stuart Pearson (44) and Kelly King (31) only received a nine-year sentence on charges of manslaughter after being cleared of Courtney's murder.

The violence transpired as the result of unpaid debts, with the Crown Prosecution Service noting: "Ian Slater, acting on behalf of Kelly King, recruited Alex Stephens and Stuart Pearson to visit the flat and confront Courtney regarding the debt... Taking knives and a baseball bat, they entered the flat through the front door and brutally attacked Courtney, severing a major artery in his leg and causing such an extreme loss of blood that, tragically, he lost his life."

So, all four responsible for the injustice which took place that night are currently in prison.

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Courtney Valentine-Brown.



Read more: https://t.co/JUA2UGXmLj pic.twitter.com/m6Tw6kBE03 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) January 29, 2020

Murder 24/7: Weighing in on Twitter

DCI Daniel Stoten - the Senior Investigating Officer who then led the investigation and appears on the programme - tweeted out about the show, saying: "For the last 18 months our teams have been followed by the BBC. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday at 9 pm, BBC2 the documentary “Murder 24/7” airs. It really is excellent, showing the exceptionally hard work that the MANY teams put in - to deliver justice for the victims & families."

He isn't the only one invested in the case to take to Twitter though...

Ellis Whitehouse - senior reporter at the Essex Echo - recently tweeted about Murder 24/7 too, writing: "#murder247 is fascinating. I covered the entire trial of Courtney Valentine-Brown’s murder and know all of the details, but to have it all visualised provides a whole new perspective about the amount of work and stress to get it to court. Looking forward to part 2!"

