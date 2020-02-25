Quick links

Arsenal

Manchester City

Premier League

Chris Sutton argues with employers on Twitter over Arsenal and Manchester City players

Aiden Cusick
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently overtook Manchester City's Sergio Aguero as the Premier League's top scorer, alongside Jamie Vardy.

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The former England striker Chris Sutton has gotten into a Twitter argument with one of his employers concerning Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The Daily Mail, for which Sutton works as a columnist, asked its followers to name a better striker in the Premier League this season than Aubameyang.

 

The Gabonese scored in Arsenal's win against Everton on Sunday to move level with Jamie Vardy of Leicester City at the top of the division's goalscoring chart.

In doing so, he moved one ahead of Aguero, who had a penalty saved in Manchester City's victory over Leicester the previous evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City can't believe that Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City has saved his shot during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The...

But Sutton replied:

And the rest of the conversation went as follows...

 

 

Sutton has no affiliation with either Arsenal or Manchester City, though he did spend a season with the pair's traditional top-six rivals, Chelsea, around the turn of the Millennium.

Aubameyang outscored Aguero by a single goal (22 to 21) last season, but again played more games (36 to 33) and a greater amount of minutes (2731 to 2480).

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch