Chris Sutton argues with employers on Twitter over Arsenal and Manchester City players

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently overtook Manchester City's Sergio Aguero as the Premier League's top scorer, alongside Jamie Vardy.

The former England striker Chris Sutton has gotten into a Twitter argument with one of his employers concerning Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The Daily Mail, for which Sutton works as a columnist, asked its followers to name a better striker in the Premier League this season than Aubameyang.

The Gabonese scored in Arsenal's win against Everton on Sunday to move level with Jamie Vardy of Leicester City at the top of the division's goalscoring chart.

In doing so, he moved one ahead of Aguero, who had a penalty saved in Manchester City's victory over Leicester the previous evening.

But Sutton replied:

Agüero 16 goals 21 appearances 0.76 goals per game

Aubameyang 17 goals 25 appearances 0.68 goals per game https://t.co/uIVmHklGwu — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 25, 2020

Agüero 83.88 minutes per goal

Aubameyang 130.29 minutes per goal... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 25, 2020

Sutton has no affiliation with either Arsenal or Manchester City, though he did spend a season with the pair's traditional top-six rivals, Chelsea, around the turn of the Millennium.

Aubameyang outscored Aguero by a single goal (22 to 21) last season, but again played more games (36 to 33) and a greater amount of minutes (2731 to 2480).