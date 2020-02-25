Charlie Nicholas says 24-year-old should be dropped for Arsenal's next match

Nicholas offered his thoughts on Arsenal's team selection against Olympiacos this week.





Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his thoughts on the team Mikel Arteta should play in Arsenal's match with Olympiacos on Thursday.

The Gunners host the Greek outfit in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 clash and Nicholas has predicted some of the changes he feels Arteta may make - and feels Nicolas Pepe doesn't deserve to start.

He said: "Joe Willock and Alexandre Lacazette will come in I think. You have to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in for his goals. Will Nicolas Pepe get another run? Probably. Does he deserve it? Probably not. I would probably look at Gabriel Martinelli.

"The game against Manchester City has been postponed, which means Arsenal can go at it and get into the last 16. You can still see the mess at the back, but Arteta will change things again. Sokratis Papastathopoulos may come in, while Hector Bellerin may drop out. You have to play Bukayo Saka at the back. This side has got its attacking mojo back."





Nicholas' criticism feels harsh on Pepe, 24, who is coming into his own under Arteta and found the back of the net against Newcastle not too long ago.

He has been a key part of Arsenal's improvement under Arteta and perhaps another home match might hand him the chance to get on the scoresheet and further boost his confidence.

Olympiacos came to north London and gave Tottenham a scare in the Champions League this season, so they can pose a threat which should prevent Arteta from making too many changes, even with that 1-0 lead from the first leg.

But it does hand him a chance to give certain players a run out and rest certain others in the midst of a frantic period approaching the business end of the season.



