Celtic-linked player gets snapped up

The South Korean midfielder was linked with a return to Celtic last month.

Well, Celtic probably won't be re-signing Ki Sung-yeung this summer.

The South Korea international was linked with a stunning return to Parkhead during the January transfer window.

Ki was released by Newcastle United last month but, according to The Chronicle, Celtic couldn't afford to match his salary demands.

It would've been interesting to see if Hoops boss Neil Lennon made another run at bringing him back to Glasgow in the summer, but that's unlikely to happen now.

That's because the 31-year-old has just signed for Spanish side Real Mallorca on a short-term deal [Sky Sports].

He is only in Spain until the end of the season but it seems unlikely that Celtic even need him, if he doesn't make the grade with the La Liga side.

Lennon has an abundance of quality midfielders at his disposal and if it's a question between someone like Ntcham or McGregor and Ki, then the latter two are always going to be favoured.

He was a fine player for the Bhoys, where he spent two years until 2012, but at this point there's no sense renewing an interest.