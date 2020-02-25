Cannibal TikTok dance explained: Learn the moves to Ke$ha’s song!

The quirky song is back in 2020, all thanks to short-form video site TikTok!

There's nothing quite like a dance craze to sweep the internet. And 2020 looks like its going to be another year of catchy songs and dance moves circulating social media.

We've seen them all, the Buff Baby Challenge, Spooky Scary Skeletons, Clock Woah Challenge and more. Now, February 2020 sees a viral Cannibal dance take over TikTok.

Everyone from Zoe Laverne to Jadyn.z and James Charles can be seen doing the dance.

So, let's take a look at TikTok's Cannibal dance - learn the moves to Ke$ha’s song!

Kesha performs onstage at the Cyndi Lauper And Friends: Home For The Holidays Benefit at The Novo by Microsoft on December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

What is the Cannibal TikTok dance?

It looks like 2020 is the year for pop singer Ke$ha. The 33-year-old launches her brand new High Road Tour in April.

As well as the singer making a huge comeback, strangely enough, one of her old songs has resurfaced.

TikTok often sees people busting some dance moves in front of their cameras and it looks like TikTok users are the ones to thank for this Ke$ha song coming back.

Ke$ha's 'Cannibal' was released in 2010 and now, 10 years later, it's back.

How to do the Cannibal dance

According to the TikTok Tutorial YouTube channel, there are 14 steps to the Cannibal dance as outlined below.

"Eating" motion

Cross arms on chest, uncross

Push down, body up

Hand around head

Push up with arms x 4

Draw heart on chest

Chest pumps x 2

Twist hands on chest

Roll arms, put one arm out

This thing

Figure 8

"Drinking" motion

Hand around head

Hands in front of you, sway hips x 2

What are the Cannibal lyrics?

The Cannibal dance moves are very much in sync with the words of the song.

Ke$ha's lyrics such as "I'll eat you up" are accompanied by the eating with a spoon-type-dance-move.

A heart is "drawn" on your chest to the words "Your little heart goes 'pitter-patter'."

While the one arm comes out for "I want your liver on a platter".

Ke$ha even references serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the song, but it doesn't look like the TikTok craze is long enough to get to that part!

