'Can only choose one'... Liverpool star picks three teams he could join amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is eyeing a return to the Netherlands one day.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has told RTV Rijnmond that he thinks he will re-join one of PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord or Sparta Rottderam.

The Reds pounced to sign Wijnaldum in 2016 after his relegation with Newcastle, and some wondered whether he would truly be good enough for Liverpool.

Yet in three-and-a-half years at the club, Wijnaldum has been a mainstay of Jurgen Klopp's side, helping them win the Champions League last season.

Wijnaldum now looks set to win the Premier League and scored the opening goal in Monday's win over West Ham United, but his long-term future seems unclear.

The Dutchman's contract expires in 2021, meaning he has just 18 months left on his deal, and Liverpool must decide whether or not to extend that contract.

It seems likely that they will, but the 29-year-old has now outlined his plans for the future – and that features a return to the Netherlands.

Wijnaldum has picked out three of his former clubs – Feyenoord, PSV and Sparta Rotterdam – as clubs he wants to join, but knows he can only choose one, specifically highlighting Sparta given that he left at the age of just 14.

“I see myself returning to Feyenoord, PSV or Sparta,” said Wijnaldum. “I sometimes look at Sparta and then I think: “Well, it would be nice if I played there in my last years.” In the Netherlands I have played at three clubs and I have had a very good feeling about all three, but you can only choose one,” he added.

PSV have the best chance of signing Wijnaldum in 2021 given that they're the richest club of the lot, though returning to Rotterdam with Feyenoord – who have a penchant for bringing players back, such as Dirk Kuyt, Robin van Persie, Leroy Fer, Jordy Clasie and Rick Karsdorp in recent memory – would be appealing.

Sparta seems like a club where Wijnaldum could wind down his mid-30's, so they don't seem like a threat right now, but Liverpool must be aware that the midfielder is already thinking of his future away from Anfield.