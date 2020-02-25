Quick links

Boss who wants to manage Celtic comments after rumour Lennon's keen to sign his player

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon
Celtic and Rangers are both said to be keen on signing Jack Tucker from Gillingham.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Lincoln City at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Gillingham, England.

Celtic supporting boss Steve Evans has told Kent Online that the Bhoys or Rangers will have to pay ‘millions’ for Jack Tucker, if they want to sign him from Gillingham.

The Scottish Sun claim that both Celtic and Rangers want the centre-back, who has been in impressive form in recent months.

Tucker has helped Gillingham go on a 15 game unbeaten streak, which has reportedly put him on the radar of both Rangers and Celtic.

 

But Evans insists that Tucker is worth a fortunes for the Gills now, after nearly leaving on a free.

“We found Jack Tucker who we were told was being released from the football club and we gave him a new chance – and he’ll go for millions,” Evans said.

If Evans got his way, he may want the centre-back to move Celtic over Rangers.

Gillingham's Jack Tucker during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Gillingham at Highbury Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Fleetwood, England.

Evans is a huge Celtic fan, who has already told BBC Sport that he wants to manage the Bhoys.

If Tucker was to move to Parkhead he would be in competition with the likes of Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer for a first-team place.

At Rangers, on the other hand, Tucker would have Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson ahead of him in the pecking order.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

