'Boss man': Some Liverpool fans react to 26-year-old's 'unplayable' performance last night

Liverpool moved another step closer to lifting the Premier League title as they overcome a real scare to beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday night.

The Reds were back in action last night as they hosted West Ham at Anfield, and it looked like business as usual for Jurgen Klopp's side as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

However, West Ham equalised through an Issa Diop header, and then remarkably took the lead Pablo Fornals swept home a Declan Rice cross.

Liverpool had to dig deep as David Moyes' side frustrated them, and they managed to draw level when Lukasz Fabianski allowed Mohamed Salah's strike to slip through his fingers and into the net.

Alexander-Arnold then teed up Sadio Mane to win the game, meaning Liverpool are now just four wins away from clinching the title.

It wasn't the most convincing win of the season for Liverpool, but Klopp made a key change in the second half, bringing off Naby Keita for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a big impact, driving Liverpool forward from midfield whilst showing he wasn't afraid to have a shot from range where possible.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Oxlade-Chamberlain, branding him 'fantastic', a 'game changer' and 'unplayable' having turned the game on its head with his impact from the bench.

Others believe he now needs to start in midfield ahead of Keita, believing he just offers more to the Liverpool side right now, branding him 'boss man' after his display.

Thought we missed Jordan Henderson’s leadership at times tonight. Ox was fantastic when he came on. He should definitely start ahead of Keita against Watford! #LFC — Paul (@Liverpaul8) February 24, 2020

The Ox coming on and showing the desire that Naby lacks. He definitely was the catalyst for that win tonight. Love the way he's not scared to have a dig from distance, mad that's a rare thing these days. #LFC — Zouz (@zouzyj) February 24, 2020

Ox looks unplayable when he comes from the bench and can change a game! Pace and power and direct against tired legs....... class! — ****** (@lfc6timessssss) February 24, 2020

Job done. Ox changed that there we get the ball forward quicker with him in the team — Scott Hampson (@ScottHampsonLFC) February 24, 2020

Ox took us up another gear when he came on. — Daniel O'Leary (@OLearyLFC91) February 24, 2020

If Ox doesn’t come on that’s a draw at most — Caolan (@CaoIanLFC) February 24, 2020

I felt that Oxlade Chamberlain changed the game, we were 1-2 down when he made his appereance. Those fast passes and driving runs opened up space and upped the tempo that allowed us to score 2 more goals and win. Keita is good, but tonight he didnt perform well, OX was key #lfc — Ahmet Gocer (@AhmetGocer2) February 24, 2020

Ox was class there when he came on. Boss man. — Dan Wilcox (@LfcDan) February 24, 2020

Dug in yet again. Ox single handedly changed the game by the way...#LFC — Luke (@LukeOz9) February 24, 2020

The Ox changed the game when he came on #LFC — Jonathan Bromham (@TheRealJonny_B) February 24, 2020

Ox is the one. More to his game than Keita. — Liverpool fans thoughts (@thoughts4lfc) February 24, 2020