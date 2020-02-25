Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Boss man': Some Liverpool fans react to 26-year-old's 'unplayable' performance last night

Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield on Monday night.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool is tackled by Felipe Anderson of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24,...

Liverpool moved another step closer to lifting the Premier League title as they overcome a real scare to beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday night.

The Reds were back in action last night as they hosted West Ham at Anfield, and it looked like business as usual for Jurgen Klopp's side as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

However, West Ham equalised through an Issa Diop header, and then remarkably took the lead Pablo Fornals swept home a Declan Rice cross.

 

Liverpool had to dig deep as David Moyes' side frustrated them, and they managed to draw level when Lukasz Fabianski allowed Mohamed Salah's strike to slip through his fingers and into the net.

Alexander-Arnold then teed up Sadio Mane to win the game, meaning Liverpool are now just four wins away from clinching the title.

It wasn't the most convincing win of the season for Liverpool, but Klopp made a key change in the second half, bringing off Naby Keita for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at...

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a big impact, driving Liverpool forward from midfield whilst showing he wasn't afraid to have a shot from range where possible.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to hail Oxlade-Chamberlain, branding him 'fantastic', a 'game changer' and 'unplayable' having turned the game on its head with his impact from the bench.

Others believe he now needs to start in midfield ahead of Keita, believing he just offers more to the Liverpool side right now, branding him 'boss man' after his display.

