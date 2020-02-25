Boss claims just one box needs ticking before player can join from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have kept hold of Anthony Georgiou after injury.

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to grant Anthony Georgiou permission to begin his Bolton Wanderers loan spell, according to the League One club's manager.

An agreement to take Georgiou to Bolton was agreed on the final day of the January transfer window.

But a subsequent injury problem saw Tottenham keep hold of their Cypriot international left-winger for the time being.

Georgiou was present as Bolton were defeated at Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

But speaking to The Bolton News this week, Keith Hill explained that there is still 'one box that needs ticking off by Tottenham'.

"He has to go through the format that Tottenham want," said the Trotters boss. "He was at the game on Saturday and we spoke to him and he’s pushing to come up before he possibly should, but we don’t want to be in the situation where he breaks down.

"We are encouraged by his enthusiasm but we want to get him at the right time where he can sustain training and playing.

"At this moment in time there’s one box that needs ticking off by Tottenham."

Georgiou, who has appeared just once for the Tottenham first team, spent the first half of the season on loan to Ipswich Town.

But the 23-year-old only played 13 games for Bolton's third-tier rivals.

The former Watford youth-team player still has around 16 months left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His temporary employers find themselves 20 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, after being handed a 12-point deduction ahead of the campaign.