Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Bit of a beating': Sky Sports pundit makes Leeds claim

Shane Callaghan
Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are big underachievers in the goalscoring stakes.

Marcelo Bielsa (L) manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Don Goodman has claimed that Leeds United are bound to dole out a 'bit of a beating' sooner or later.

The Whites' last two Championship wins have been anxious affairs.

First, Leeds beat Bristol City 1-0, before edging out Reading by the same scoreline at Elland Road this past weekend.

The recurring theme for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season is a lack of ruthlessness in the final third, and striker Patrick Bamford has only managed two goals since the turn of the year.

 

In both of their recent wins, Leeds had a total of 39 shots which yielded only two goals.

But Goodman has told Sky Sports' EFL podcast that he believes United - who visit Middlesbrough tomorrow night - are due an emphatic win eventually.

He said: "I personally think somebody is going to get a bit of a beating soon because some of these chances they’re creating will be taken."

Goodman's logic is sound but despite this, Leeds simply don't score many goals.

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.

Bielsa's side have only managed to score 49 times in 34 Championship games which, for context, is only one more than Hull City back in 18th - and the West Yorkshire side are second.

They've only scored three goals or more on six occasions in the league this season, but they also have a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

If Leeds do get back into the Premier League, having been absent for 16 years, then nobody affiliated with the club will care in the slightest if they're scoring less than they should be.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United squats during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch