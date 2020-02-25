'Bit of a beating': Sky Sports pundit makes Leeds claim

Leeds United are big underachievers in the goalscoring stakes.

Don Goodman has claimed that Leeds United are bound to dole out a 'bit of a beating' sooner or later.

The Whites' last two Championship wins have been anxious affairs.

First, Leeds beat Bristol City 1-0, before edging out Reading by the same scoreline at Elland Road this past weekend.

The recurring theme for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season is a lack of ruthlessness in the final third, and striker Patrick Bamford has only managed two goals since the turn of the year.

In both of their recent wins, Leeds had a total of 39 shots which yielded only two goals.

But Goodman has told Sky Sports' EFL podcast that he believes United - who visit Middlesbrough tomorrow night - are due an emphatic win eventually.

He said: "I personally think somebody is going to get a bit of a beating soon because some of these chances they’re creating will be taken."

Goodman's logic is sound but despite this, Leeds simply don't score many goals.

Bielsa's side have only managed to score 49 times in 34 Championship games which, for context, is only one more than Hull City back in 18th - and the West Yorkshire side are second.

They've only scored three goals or more on six occasions in the league this season, but they also have a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

If Leeds do get back into the Premier League, having been absent for 16 years, then nobody affiliated with the club will care in the slightest if they're scoring less than they should be.