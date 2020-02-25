Quick links

'Best in the world': Even some rival fans are raving about 'insanely good' Liverpool star

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool passes the ball past Łukasz Fabiański of West Ham United for Sadio Mané of Liverpool to scores his sides third goal during the Premier League match...
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold added another two assists to his total last night.

Even rival fans believe that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the best right-back in world football.

Alexander-Arnold claimed two more assists last night, as Liverpool picked up a 3-2 win over West Ham United.

 

The right-back played with real skill and poise throughout, with his crossing ability once again coming to the fore.

Alexander-Arnold first set up Georginio Wijnaldum with a brilliant delivery, before he created the opportunity for Sadio Mane to poke home from late on.

And even rival fans were very impressed with the Liverpool defender's display as they survived a scare to keep their unbeaten record going.

Alexander-Arnold has now taken his tally to 14 assists for the season, which is a stunning record for a right-back.

The Liverpool full-back was hailed by Jamie Carragher as ‘world-class’ before the game and it is difficult to argue against that statement right now. with the youngster seemingly going from strength to strength.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

