'Best in the world': Even some rival fans are raving about 'insanely good' Liverpool star

Even rival fans believe that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the best right-back in world football.

Alexander-Arnold claimed two more assists last night, as Liverpool picked up a 3-2 win over West Ham United.

The right-back played with real skill and poise throughout, with his crossing ability once again coming to the fore.

Alexander-Arnold first set up Georginio Wijnaldum with a brilliant delivery, before he created the opportunity for Sadio Mane to poke home from late on.

And even rival fans were very impressed with the Liverpool defender's display as they survived a scare to keep their unbeaten record going.

Won’t count but Alexander-Arnold is the best RB in the world and it isn’t even close.



So far clear of AWB and others #lfc — AVFCchats (@AVFCchats) February 24, 2020

In other news Trent Alexander-Arnold is probably the best right back in the world right now and I’m not just saying that because he’s in my fantasy team — Josh (@JoshCKY) February 24, 2020

Trent Alexander Arnold might be the best fullback (form-wise) in the world right now. — Jacob Schneider (@_jacobschneider) February 24, 2020

Alexander Arnold’s crossing ability is insanely good. Best in the world along with Kevin de Bruyne at whipping those balls in the box from the sidelines. — Barça (@SocialBarca_10) February 24, 2020

TAA best in the world by far. Saka on one side, TAA the other at the Euros pic.twitter.com/gcJ8PuW19d — Chris Chapman (@CChapman94) February 24, 2020

unpopular opinion : Trent Alexander Arnold is liverpools best player. pic.twitter.com/bwnRWdUuCL — TimTamAbraham (@TimTamAbraham) February 24, 2020

Alexander Arnold has the best right foot in world football. FACT — Dean Rattray (@DeanRattray) February 24, 2020

Alexander-Arnold has now taken his tally to 14 assists for the season, which is a stunning record for a right-back.

The Liverpool full-back was hailed by Jamie Carragher as ‘world-class’ before the game and it is difficult to argue against that statement right now. with the youngster seemingly going from strength to strength.