Best games coming out in March 2020 for PS4 and Switch - Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, Animal Crossing and Persona 5 Royal

The best games coming out in March 2020 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch including Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Persona 5 Royal.

February has been a quiet month for big video games. Yes, we've seen the launches of Season 2 for both Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Fortnite, but there hasn't been anything else near as big. For PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch gamers itching for massive and new games to play, there's good news in that March 2020 will see a bevy of incredible titles including Persona 5 Royal, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

2020 is set to be a fantastic year for the gaming industry with both April and May packed with fantastic games such as Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy VII, and a little anticipated sequel you may not have heard about called The Last Of Us Part 2. However, before these incredible experiences become playable, both PS4 and Nintendo Switch gamers have a lot to play in March 2020.

Best PS4 games coming out in March 2020

Some of the best PS4 games coming out in March 2020 include Persona 5 Royal and Nioh 2.

Both of these March 2020 games will be exclusive to the PS4 console, meaning only Sony loyalists will be able to enjoy them.

As for what else PlayStation 4 enthusiasts can anticipate, there's also DOOM Eternal which will allow you to slaughter dozens of demons from Hell once more while listening to a head-banging soundtrack.

Best Nintendo Switch games coming out in March 2020

The biggest and best Nintendo Switch games coming out in March 2020 are Animal Crossing New Horizons and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

There's also been reported leaks that Cooking Mama Cookstar will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in March 2020, but that's far from confirmed.

However, its absence wouldn’t be terrible as Nintendo gamers will still have plenty to contend with in the form of both Animal Crossing and Pokémon.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX release date

The release date for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is March 6th.

As another remake of an old and beloved game, what makes Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX so superficially appealing is its beautiful visuals that come across as a painting in motion.

It looks absolutely stunning and cute, and we can't wait to become a Pokémon who rescues others as part of a dungeon-crawling team.

Nioh 2 release date

Nioh 2's release date is March 13th and it'll be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 at launch.

For kinky gamers who get off on incredibly difficult gameplay and being killed repeatedly, Nioh 2 will be an incredibly satisfying experience comparable to the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne.

There has been some concerns that Team Ninja would lower the difficulty (especially following the complaints about last year's Sekiro being inaccessible), but the developers have eased all concerns by assuring that the difficulty won't be 'blunted'.

Although we'll probably all hate it when screaming and throwing our controllers at the wall, Nioh 2 is an outside contender to be one of the best games of the year.

Animal Crossing New Horizons release date

Nintendo gamers will be able to leave their boring desk jobs behind on March 20th by travelling to the village of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

There hadn't been a lot shown of the game since E3 2019 and its delay, but Nintendo's recent Direct has made us stupidly excited for the newest instalment.

We know there'll be 383 villagers comprising of both old and new faces, there'll be an in-game companions app, and the ridiculously cute Daisy Mae will bless us with her presence.

If you can't wait until the launch of Animal Crossing New Horizons, then you can pass the time by creating your very own authentic boarding pass.

DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 20th (it'll arrive on the Nintendo Switch sometime later).

You really don't need to be told too much about the game as you already know its premise: shoot demons from hell as the badass Doomguy.

For those who love first-person shooters with over-the-top action and Carrie-loads of blood and gore, DOOM Eternal is probably your dream game.

And, to make things even sweeter, it will also boast a heavy metal soundtrack that will keep you constantly pumped and full of adrenaline as you shoot first and think never.

Persona 5 Royal release date

The release date for Atlus' Golden-like expansion, Persona 5 Royal, is March 31st.

There's recently been some nontroversy over Atlus' censoring a 'homophobic' scene from the base game, but away from that nonsense Persona 5 Royal simply looks incredible.

Kasumi appears as if she'll easily replace Makoto as the best girl, there'll be more than 20-hours of new gameplay to satisfy those who have already played Persona 5, and there'll also be new Confidant events such as taking Caroline and Justine out to explore Tokyo.

Persona 5 Royal is a PS4 exclusive, but hopefully it can one day transition to the Nintendo Switch.