BBC pundit blown away by Everton ace under Ancelotti and Ferguson

Pat Nevin and Rob Green had their say on Calvert-Lewin's progression.





BBC pundits Pat Nevin and Rob Green have had their say on the progression of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, including his hopes of getting into the England team ahead of Euro 2020.

Nevin, who used to play for Everton, compared him to Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham while Green talked up his chances of being in the squad which represents the Three Lions this summer.

Nevin said: "Look at Tammy Abraham, Rashford... his whole demeanour has changed. Dominic can do that as well. It's about learning the game but also learning who you are and who you can be. Sometimes it needs somebody to tell you, somebody you respect. That's why they've got Carlo and Duncan, well done Dominic."

When asked about Calvert-Lewin for England, Green added: "He fits the mould. (Southgate) likes to fast-track these young players. Needs must at times, we're at that moment. Who's next? Form wise and causing other teams problems and the way you fit into Gareth Southgate's team, he would fit that."





England are in a position where their first-choice striker and the man likely earmarked to replace him in an emergency both have a very real chance of missing Euro 2020.

That could blow Southgate's best laid plans - which appear to have been to have Callum Wilson as a pacey alternative up front - out of the water.

England may well be looking for someone to lead the line from the off in the summer and play every three days in a side looking for glory with the semi-finals and finals at Wembley.

If Calvert-Lewin is to be that man, he'll need to be more clinical than he was against Arsenal on Sunday when he had enough chances to swing the game his side's way in the second half but could not convert either in the air or on the ground.



