Barry Ferguson adamant the bold claim he's made about Celtic boss & Rodgers is true

Neil Lennon is edging ever closer to guiding Celtic to nine Premiership title in a row

Barry Ferguson is adamant his claim that Celtic are 'definitely' a 'better team' under Neil Lennon than they were under Brendan Rodgers is true.

Rodgers left Celtic last February having won every major trophy he contested in Scotland, but Ferguson told PLZ Soccer, that Lennon is still the better one out of the two.

Prior to the winter break, the Bhoys had just suffered a home defeat to their bitter neighbours, which raised questions about whether they will continue their dominance on the circuit.

Well, Lennon is working his magic once again, as Ferguson raved about the Celtic boss and his two strikers.

“I think Celtic are a better team under Neil Lennon than they were under Rodgers,” Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. “Yup, I really do. I think they are more attack-minded.

“The thing I like about them is, he's gone away after that crucial Old Firm game on the 29th, and they went away and worked on a certain system that I think suits them as well.

“You get two strikers up top. I think Edouard and Griffiths look a real danger together, so for me, Celtic are definitely a better team under Neil Lennon.”

Following Sunday's fixtures, Celtic now hold a 12-point lead over Rangers and even if Steven Gerrard's men win their game in hand, Lennon's men would still have enough breathing space.

Nothing seems to be stopping Celtic, at this moment in time, as their attacking players are causing havoc in the final third.

They will now be hoping to use that confidence and transcend it to the Europa League, as their second-leg knockout tie against FC Copenhagen is in the balance.