Aston Villa reportedly want teenage striker, he's named the club he wants to join

A general view of Villa Park is seen prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa allegedly want Daniel Akinleye - but he wants Manchester United.

Aston Villa signed three strikers in the January transfer window, showing that they're looking both immediately and for the future.

Villa landed Mbwana Samatta from Genk to bolster their attack, whilst Borja Baston arrived from Swansea City in what was very a much a short-term punt.

Looking longer-term, Villa also signed Barcelona talent Louie Barry, with hopes that he can become a first-team regular in the years to come.

 

Barry is just 16, but Villa already appear to be eyeing up an even younger striker in Daniel Akinleye of Quevilly Rouen Metropole.

Akinleye is just 13, but he is already drawing major interest, with Premier League duo Villa and Crystal Palace keen according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Brothers Akinola and Remi Akinleye are also footballers, but neither had the hype that Daniel has, with Premier League clubs queueing up for him before he even reaches the age of 14.

The teenager has now admitted that, despite the interest from Villa and Palace, he actually wants to play for Manchester United, as he's keen to follow in the footsteps of his fellow Nigerian Odion Ighalo.

Odion Ighalo of Man Utd looks back during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford on February 23, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Akinleye, who can also play for France, added that he models himself on Romelu Lukaku, and he's certainly a name to keep an eye on in the coming years.

“My dream club where I wish to play for in future is Manchester United like Odion Jude Ighalo, " said Akinleye. “My qualities as a striker: speed, strength, technique. I need to improve my left foot, my finishing in front of goal and maturity in my game.”

“I model my game after Romelu Lukaku because he is strong, I like his technique and he scores every time!” he added.

A detailed view of the corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on January 11, 2020 in Manchester, United...

