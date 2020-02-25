Arteta shares what loads of Arsenal's players told him on the pitch during Everton game

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side managed to pick up their third victory in the space of a week on Sunday against Everton.

Mikel Arteta has told Sky Sports, during their Super Sunday coverage, that Arsenal players were telling him that they were getting cramp on the pitch against Everton.

Arsenal were left to cling on to the three points when they took on Everton after a busy week.

The Gunners showed real fight to come through the match and claim the three points, as they collected a 3-2 win.

Arsenal have now won three games in a week to fly up the Premier League table and put themselves into a commanding position to progress in the Europa League.

And Arteta admits that his side were really tiring towards the end of Sunday’s match, with plenty of players wanting to come off through fatigue.

“The resilience that some of the players showed when they were absolutely knackered [was impressive],” the Arsenal boss said.

“Everyone was looking at me saying ‘I’m cramping’, but we could only change two players. I tried to condense the midfield and have a little bit more energy but we had to defend deep at times.”

Arteta’s subs helped Arsenal see out the victory, even if they did ride their luck a little.

Everton missed some presentable opportunities, but Arsenal just about did enough to secure the victory.

Arsenal are next in action on Thursday evening, when they take on Olympiacos in the Europa League.