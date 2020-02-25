Arsenal star reacts on Twitter to what Gary Neville said about him

Gary Neville reckons that Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is underrated.

Gary Neville has described Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as 'world class' and believes that he deserves much more credit.

The Gabon international scored twice on Sunday as the Gunners beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates.

In doing so, Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal two years ago, took his tally in all competitions to 60 goals since arriving in North London.

The 30-year-old scores a Premier League goal every 123 minutes, which is the fourth-best ratio in the history of the competition, above Mo Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy and only one minute behind Thierry Henry.

And the former Manchester United defender believes that it's about time that Aubameyang starts to be considered a 'great' in English football, adding that he has a Ian Wright-type 'nastiness'.

Neville told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show: "There's a bit of Ian Wright in him, there's a bit of nastiness in him. I think in his interviews after a game he shows personality and character.

"This performance from Auabmeyang is unbelievable over two-and-a-half years. He's not mentioned as world class, we don't mention him as a Premier League great, but I think we have to."

Here's how the former Borussia Dortmund marksman reacted to Neville's comments on Twitter:

@GNev2 wow After That, i can also say Aubameyang is a premier League Great just kidding but thanks appreciate that — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) February 24, 2020

He's clearly a hugely important player for Arsenal. Question is, can they keep him?

Aubameyang, who turns 31 in June, is out of contract in North London in less than 18 months and unless they can tie him to a new contract this summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave.