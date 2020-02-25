Arsenal star reacts on Twitter to what Gary Neville said about him

Quick links

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrate after scoring hes 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...
Gary Neville reckons that Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is underrated.

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta (C) gives instructions to Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah (L) and Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2L) on the...

Gary Neville has described Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as 'world class' and believes that he deserves much more credit.

The Gabon international scored twice on Sunday as the Gunners beat Everton 3-2 at the Emirates.

In doing so, Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal two years ago, took his tally in all competitions to 60 goals since arriving in North London.

The 30-year-old scores a Premier League goal every 123 minutes, which is the fourth-best ratio in the history of the competition, above Mo Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy and only one minute behind Thierry Henry.

 

And the former Manchester United defender believes that it's about time that Aubameyang starts to be considered a 'great' in English football, adding that he has a Ian Wright-type 'nastiness'.

Neville told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show: "There's a bit of Ian Wright in him, there's a bit of nastiness in him. I think in his interviews after a game he shows personality and character.

"This performance from Auabmeyang is unbelievable over two-and-a-half years. He's not mentioned as world class, we don't mention him as a Premier League great, but I think we have to."

Here's how the former Borussia Dortmund marksman reacted to Neville's comments on Twitter:

He's clearly a hugely important player for Arsenal. Question is, can they keep him?

Aubameyang, who turns 31 in June, is out of contract in North London in less than 18 months and unless they can tie him to a new contract this summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

