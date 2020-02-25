Hunters: Who is Annie Hägg? Newcomer captivates as Young Ruth on Amazon Prime

Hunters stars Annie Hägg alongside industry titans and notable newcomers.

Hunters has arrived and Annie Hägg is making quite the impression on audiences...

Arguably, screen legends don't come any bigger than Al Pacino.

You often hear people say we live in the golden age of television, and when you have actors like Pacino in a series alongside more sensational talent it becomes really hard to argue with such a statement.

The 79-year-old American actor has turned in iconic performances in the likes of Scarface, The Godfather, Heat, Dog Day Afternoon, Donnie Brasco and that really is just the tip of the iceberg. Sure, these films aren't exactly recent, so it's also worth mentioning he's still doing terrific work, especially in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hunters sees him work his magic on the small screen for a change. The show was created by David Weil and emerged on Amazon on Friday, February 21st 2020, showcasing a cast which also includes Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton and Lena Olin.

Al Pacino attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Annie Hägg stars in Hunters

One of the actresses commanding the screen in this tale of Nazi hunters in the 1970s is Annie Hägg.

She plays the role of Young Ruth across the series.

Her performance is pretty remarkable and, if an Instagram post featuring her and co-star Jack Schor is anything to go by, we imagine she's just wonderful to work with. The caption reads: "On set with @zackschor on the day we shot the chess scene in the @huntersonprime pilot episode. Zack was the most incredible scene partner I could have imagined. Constantly in awe of his artistry and dedication to this role - his emotional access is nothing short of astounding. An honour to work with you Zack..."

It's definitely one of the most captivating scenes in 'In the Belly of the Whale'. She gives Zack a lot of credit, so we're taking a moment to give her some too - those who've seen it will know it's a great scene!

It's not just Hunters though. So, where have we seen her before?

Annie Hägg: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Annie Hägg actually appeared on screens first way back in a 1996 episode of Blue's Clues (she was one of Steve's friends).

Besides that, she's very much a newcomer. Her next screen appearance was much later in 2017, in which she appeared in the TV series Blacklist (Waitress in one episode).

Ahead of her substantial role in Hunters, she also starred in other shows in 2019, such as Pose (Hostess), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Freja Bergdahl) and then Blue Bloods (Katrina Drexen) and FBI: Most Wanted (Liena) in 2020.

Hunters is her biggest gig yet and will surely score her some exciting roles in the near future.

It isn't all TV though, as she's starred in such shorts as Banana Bread (voice) and the 2018 films Tomorrow (Physiotherapy Receptionist) and A Place We Go To (Laurin Hayes).

Follow Annie Hägg on Instagram

If you'd like to keep up to date with Annie Hägg and haven't done so already, it's definitely worth following the rising star on Instagram.

You can find her over at @anniehagg; she currently has over 1,300 followers.

There are shy of 100 snaps to scroll through, including Hunters-related content, selfies and glamorous headshots. We look forward to seeing what's on the horizon, but in the meantime, we hope you're enjoying Amazon's Hunters.

