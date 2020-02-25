Andy Townsend backs 'sensational' Villa player to light up Wembley on Sunday

Andy Townsend praised Jack Grealish's form this season ahead of the EFL Cup final.





Former Aston Villa captain Andy Townsend has praised current Villans skipper Jack Grealish ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Townsend, the last man to lift the EFL Cup for Villa told the club's official website that Dean Smith's hopes of doing that this weekend will owe a huge amount to how well Grealish plays.

He said: "For Dean and Jack, to experience the Villa fans in full song at the end during the trophy lift, I’ve really got my fingers crossed. I hope he can be walking up those steps and picking the trophy up. Of all the captains that have followed me it would be so right for Jack to lift the trophy because he’s a Villa boy through and through.

"With the gaffer being a Villa man, hopefully they can get it done. His game has improved so much over the last 15 months. Since Dean made him captain, it gives you an extra reason to not let your standards drop. Jack’s doing all of those and his form has been sensational. I can’t see Villa winning unless Jack plays very well, but I’m sure he will."





Smith and Grealish were victorious on their last visit to Wembley, the Championship play-off final in May against Derby County.

The pressure was all on Villa that day and they duly delivered, but they are firmly the underdogs this weekend and perhaps that'll play into their hands.

Winning the trophy would be a bonus and a lift to the whole club. Grealish is the man capable of making the most of any gaps in a City defence which has been leaky at times this season.

But they have netted nine goals against Villa across two league games and won the EFL Cup the past two years.



