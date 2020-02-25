Alexander-Arnold explains difference between playing right back and midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke after helping Liverpool beat West Ham 3-2 at Anfield.





Trent Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool get within just four wins of the Premier League title with a 3-2 victory over West Ham last night.

Then, on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, 24/02. 10:17pm, he was asked by Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher about the demands of playing right back, compared to the central midfield role he came through the ranks.

Alexander-Arnold said: "There's a gameplan, not every team is the same. The manager gives us freedom to go and express ourselves. The positions (right back and midfield) are difficult. The main difference is in the middle there's players all around you but at right back you don't need your head on a swivel so much.

When Jamie Carragher touched on how this Liverpool side compares to Manchester United's 1999 squad, he said: "It's an honour for you lot to be putting me in the company of them players. Every day's an opportunity to get better. We're confident more than anything. The overwhelming feeling is hunger. We wanna be the best around and the manager leads that."





Alexander-Arnold came through as a midfielder and the amount of assists he has got from right back has led some to speculate that he would get even more if he was moved back there.

But as he says, midfield is more congested whereas he gets plenty of space to roam at right back, with gaps in front of him and a full picture of the game.

Liverpool have effectively moved a lot of their playmaking to the wide areas, with slightly more conservative choices in central midfield a lot of the time to compensate and cover.

It's hard to imagine Alexander-Arnold would get more joy in that central area but that's unlikely to stop the speculation about whether he'll end up there.



